Staying dry with peeks of sun, gusty winds next two days

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Windy. Hi 67. Winds: E 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Gusty. Lo 48. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 65. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Today will be similar to yesterday with high, thin clouds around for much of the day with sunshine bleeding through. Highs will be in the 60s. The one main difference: today will be quite windy. Why? Canadian high pressure to our north, an upper low to our west, and Tropical Storm Arthur to our east. With 3 weather systems sitting all around us, the air will be squeezed right into Central PA and the winds will stay pretty healthy over the coming days. The drier trend in the forecast continues through Wednesday as it appears the upper low will stay well southwest of Pennsylvania for most of the week. This will keep us mainly dry, and may even keep some sunshine around as some drier air tries to fight southward from New England. Highs will stay below normal through mid-week, in the 60s most days.

By Friday and Saturday, the area of low pressure does pivot through the region, but only light rain is expected. This system will be weakened by the time it gets to us, so any coverage of rain will be scattered at worst, though a few thunderstorms will be possible too. Temperatures should steadily climb though as our flow turns more southerly, so look for highs to be in the mid-70s by Saturday. The holiday weekend favors mainly dry weather, especially for Sunday and Monday with seasonable temperatures continuing. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara