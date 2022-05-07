TODAY: Rainy, Cool, & Windy. Hi 50. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain Tapers To Drizzle. Lo 44. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

MOTHER’S DAY: Early AM Drizzle, then Slow Clearing. Hi 60. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

After picking up over 2″ of rain officially yesterday, we’ll be adding more today as a slow-moving area of low pressure continues to track just south of the area. The rain will be heavy at times this morning and into early this afternoon, but as we head later into the day, rainfall rates should begin to drop off. Still, expect rain all-day long with steady temperatures and a noticeably 10-20 mph wind out of the northeast. Some minor flooding is possible in poor-drainage areas along as local creeks that will be rising later today and through Sunday morning. Specifically, the Sherman’s Creek and Conodoguinet Creek will be rising near minor flood stage.

Mother’s Day is still looking better! Rain overnight will taper to drizzle by early Sunday morning, and that too will end by daybreak. We’ll see slow clearing throughout the morning with lots of sunshine by the afternoon and highs near 60 degrees. Still below average, but much better for mom than today!

Next week will offer a complete flip of the forecast with high pressure building in behind this weekend’s storm. It looks like this high will remain in control all week which means sunshine and moderating temperatures each day. While the start of the week will be cool with highs in the 60s and lows in the low 40s, highs will rebound into the upper 70s by the end of the week as plentiful sunshine continues.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo