Steady rain this morning, gusty showers and storms this afternoon

TODAY: AM Rain, A Storm, Noon Break, Then PM Storms after 2 PM. Hi 70. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Early Evening Gusty Showers/Storms. Turning Colder. Lo 40. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

MONDAY: Windy & Cooler. Hi 55. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

A warm front is lifting toward the Mid-state this morning, spreading in steady rain ahead of it. This will continue through at least 10am before a gradual transition to scattered light showers and drizzle. A rumble or two of thunder is possible.

There should be a lull in the rain around lunch-time as we await the approach of the cold front. If any clearing can occur, enough instability can develop for a few strong storms after 2p. The activity will likely come in a line, packing gusty winds with a non-zero chance for a brief tornado south of Route 30. Plenty of wind shear will be available for storms to tap into, it’s just a matter of how much can we destabilize in the wake of this morning’s rain. The front will exit Lancaster county by ~6p this evening, taking any showers or storms with it. Skies will partially clear overnight but it will be windy and turning colder with temperatures falling to around 40 degrees by Monday morning. Monday will offer lots of sunshine but it will be cool and breezy.

After a chilly start Tuesday, 60s return for the afternoon with plentiful sunshine. The next cold front will cross Wednesday, with showers spreading in by the afternoon. Temperatures will drop quickly behind this front, offering much cooler air for the end of next week. Lows by Friday morning will drop into the 20s, so be vigilant if you’ve already started spring planting. The chill isn’t over quiet yet!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo