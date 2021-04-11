Steady rain this morning, scattered showers, a storm late this afternoon/evening

TODAY: Rain Early (Ending 9-11 AM), Then PM Showers & T-Storms. Hi 71. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers, A Storm, Mainly This Evening. Lo 50. Winds: NE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cool, Scattered Light Showers. Hi 58.

Steady rain continues this morning as we track a warm front lifting into the Mid-state. Heavier pockets of rain are possible through 10am before this round exits to the north and east. Some sun is expected to break out for the afternoon, but it will stay cloudy longer north and east of Harrisburg. As a cold front approaches later today, additional scattered showers will develop, along with a few thunderstorms. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but one or two storms could pack gusty winds late this afternoon and evening. Cooler air will move in overnight with just a few light showers possible into Monday morning.

Monday will feature little sunshine and another round of showers as an upper level low swings through the state. This will exit by early Tuesday, offering the return of sunshine by the afternoon. Dry weather will be short lived though as another upper low trudges into the northeast Wednesday. This will bring additional showers that could become steady at times late Wednesday into Thursday as an area of low pressure stalls near the coast. Clouds and a few showers could linger into Friday before we dry out for the start of next weekend. Temperatures this work week will average near or slightly below normal as clouds and showers limit how warm our afternoons get.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo