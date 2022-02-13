Steady snow exits this morning, but additional snow showers tonight

TODAY: Early Morning Snow Exits Lancaster By 10a. Cooler & Blustery. Hi 34. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Late-Evening Snow Showers. Cold. Lo 19. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cold. Hi 30. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Since last night, a lot of us saw around an inch or two of snow but parts of Lancaster county did pick up over 3 inches! Snow will continue to slowly wrap up from west to east this morning, with maybe an additional dusting to a half inch possible in spots. By this afternoon though, we’ll be dry with even a little sunshine expected. Temperatures will only peak in the low 30s today with a northerly breeze.

By late this evening evening, some additional snow showers will develop as a pocket of very cold air moves through aloft. Even a few snow squalls are possible west and northwest of Harrisburg before everything shuts off first thing Monday morning. Watch for a quick coating to a half inch in spots if traveling late tonight. Valentine’s Day looks chilly but mostly sunny with highs around 30.

The good news for cold-haters is that milder air takes over again by mid-week. Temperatures rise to near 50 by Wednesday with 60 degrees expected Thursday. With the warm air will also come some steady rain though Thursday evening. Behind the rain, more seasonable conditions are expected by next weekend with highs back in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo