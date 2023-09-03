MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Steam Engine Association show is now underway in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County.

The annual event honors agricultural history. This year the event is celebrating its 65th anniversary. To celebrate this, 50 steam engines were brought in. The association is also raising money to preserve and move the Williams Grove Carousel, which will cost over $100,000.

“We’re looking for people who just want to preserve a piece of history that maybe they remember from their childhood growing up. So our goal is to preserve something that maybe everyone remembers and maybe rode on the carousel inside that house,” President of the Willams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association Tony Thoman said.

The show continues on Sunday.