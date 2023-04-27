(WHTM) — The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones with the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Kansas City.

The Steelers traded with the New England Patriots to move from the 17th overall selection to get Jones, addressing arguably their biggest need on their current roster.

Jones helped anchor a Bulldogs team that went 15-0 last season and won a national championship, starting all 15 games and earning All-SEC First-Team honors by the Associated Press this past season.

Pittsburgh has prioritized their line this offseason. They also signed guard Isaac Seumalo, who started all 17 games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. The Black and Gold are investing into protecting their franchise quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who they selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jones had the second best NFL Combine among tackles, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. He stands 6’5″ and 311 pounds and scouts love his run blocking ability. The NFL projects Jones will become a good starter in the league within two years.

The Steelers next selection is the 32nd overall pick, the first selection of Round 2. After getting their biggest need out of the way, Pittsburgh still has some work to do. The Steelers are in need of a cornerback and addition depth at the defensive line position.

The 2023 NFL Draft continues through Saturday, April 29 and will air on abc27. The second round starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and the final rounds begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday.