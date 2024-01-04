STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton Fire Chief Gene Vance has passed away after more than 50 years of serving the community.

“Gene exemplified a lifetime commitment to volunteer fire service and his community. He was a fixture in the Borough of Steelton,” said Mayor Ciera Dent.

Vance began his firefighting career at the age of 18 by serving at the former Baldwin Hose Company #4. He moved up through the ranks and was named Chief in 1998.

“Gene was tireless in his efforts to ensure the safety of the volunteer firefighters under him, providing training, necessary equipment, and education,” said Dent. “He was a listening ear to many, guiding them through life’s challenges on a personal level. He was a brother, firefighter, colleague, and friend to thousands. There was not a person in need, that Gene wasn’t willing to help. Gene’s life was committed to living and working in the Steelton Community. He “worked” a fire scene, helping families at one of the most difficult times of their lives. He saved lives, he saved property and helped those most in need. He raised countless amounts of funds for the Steelton Fire Department by going around and visiting the businesses face-to-face was the way he worked best. He established relationships and knew families and business owners by name.”

Vance received the 2020 Craig Webb Memorial Award for Fireman of the Year, presented in recognition of his dedication to public service and saving the lives of others.

Fire departments across Dauphin County expressed their condolences on social media.

“Any loss is hard but this one hits home. The loss of Steelton’s Fire Chief Gene Vance is a great loss not only to his family & friends, but to Steelton Fire department, Steelton community & surrounding boroughs,” said Citizen’s Fire Company #1 of Highspire. “His years & legacy in the Fire department will go on to be remembered for years to come. He lead with grit, determination & heart up until his last day. Our thoughts & prayers are especially with the Steelton community today – know that we are mourning with you. Rest in Peace, Chief 50. You will be greatly missed.”

“Gene or Geno to many was a pillar of the Steelton Fire Department and Steelton Community as well as a brother and friend to many in the fire service around Central PA,” said Progress Fire 32. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends who are suffering from this tragic loss of an icon who had an unwavering commitment to public service in his community.”

Funeral arrangements will be made public when available.