DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton-High is selling off some of its past.

“Anybody that wants a piece of this gym can get a piece of this gym,” said Mick Isrick, superintendent at Steelton-Highspire School District.

The high school is replacing the old gym bleachers.. and selling them off to make room for new ones. Instead of scrapping them, they’re selling them off.

“We want to preserve as much history as possible. We’re removing bleachers from 1958. we can’t just throw them into a bon fire we need to offer it to the people that mostly supported it,” Mick Isrick said.

The history here runs deep.

“Every family had different sections that they sat in. The kids sat together and in different areas. They knew when they walked into the gym exactly where they wanted to be,” Mick Isrick said.

Some witnessed triumphs, others losses – all within their walls.

“So much history here. So many state champions have played on this court in front of all these fans that sat on these seats and a lot of families have shared so many great memories,” Mick Isrick said.

Including one memorializing Coach Ed Albert – an important fixture at Steelton-Highspire.

The renovations are much needed. With the help of students, they’re taking it apart piece by piece and removing decade-old gum mostly as their summer project.

“At the end of the day, we’re all getting credits and we’re helping out the community as well,” said Kenneth Pillier, a student at Steelton-Highspire High School.

Prices for an old bleacher board start at $40.