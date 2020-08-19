Stellar weather for August continues through the work week

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 83.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cool. Lo 59.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 83.

A few clouds have drifted in early today from a wave of low pressure riding by to our south. While a stray shower is possible, most of the region will stay dry and just see some passing clouds this morning. The sun will break through rather quickly, with a pleasant afternoon ahead. Highs will be in the lower 80s with low humidity. It will truly be a stellar day for August across Central PA. Tonight looks great too. Clear skies with lows in the 50s will allow for some to open the windows overnight and allow fresh air back inside!

Thursday morning looks to be our coolest morning in over two months as lows dip into the mid to upper 50s area-wide. Temperatures will remain seasonable through Friday, with humidity remaining very low. Both Thursday and Friday will be dry and feature lots of sunshine.

Heat and humidity will build back in for the weekend with highs approaching 90° again. Our next chance for scattered thunderstorms will come Saturday afternoon and a few could re-develop Sunday. With the heat and humidity comes the return of slightly unsettled weather. We’ll keep you posted. Next week, 90° looks to return in full force with another heat wave anticipated. In the meantime, enjoy the more comfortable weather this week!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara