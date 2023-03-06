TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Mild. Hi 51. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain/Snow, Light Snow Accumulation North Of Harrisburg. Lo 34. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Few AM Snow Showers, Clearing & Windy. Hi 47. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Gusts 30+.

It’s another seasonable start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Yesterday we made it into the upper 50s thanks to the sunshine and northwest wind. Today, the wind is easterly and more clouds will move in, so it won’t be quite as warm…but still seasonable mild with highs in the low 50s. The daylight hours are expected to be dry but an initial band of moisture could bring some of our northern areas some light rain late in the afternoon.

Steadier precipitation will move into the area tonight as a fast-moving area of low pressure dives southeast. The more southern track means parts of the area will be cold enough for snow while for a lot of us, it’s mainly rain or very wet snow. The bulk of the moisture will move in after 8 or 9p, with mainly snow north of Harrisburg. Areas along I-81 and the turnpike will be in the transition zone while areas south will be primarily rain. Our northern counties will see a period of steady snow which could result in an inch or two of snow in spots. The bullseye of snow with this storm will fall just north of the viewing area with amounts upwards of 3, 4, or even 5″ expected along I-80.

We’ll see some additional snow showers develop on the back side of the storm Tuesday morning, but minimal impacts are expected. The rest of Tuesday looks dry with clearing skies but windy conditions. It will be seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s and winds gusting over 30 mph at times. The middle part of the week will be similar…lots of sunshine, breezy conditions, and seasonable temperatures. A storm is showing up for next weekend, but at the moment…it looks disorganized and mainly light rain for our area.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo