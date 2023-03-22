(WHTM) — Its been three years since two Franklin County girls went missing. Local police are still working to solve the case as their father desperately continues to search for them.

The last three years have been a nightmare for John Rex, who hasn’t seen his girls since March 2020. But even still, he’s not giving up hope.

“The past three years has been harder than I’ve ever imagined life could be,” said Rex.

It was March 20, 2020, when Rex walked into the Waynesboro Police Department and filed a missing children’s report.

Rex’s girls, seven-year-old Hanna Lee and five-year-old Skye Rex, were gone. Today, they are still missing.

“It’s been hell,” Rex said.

Rex is the girls’ father, he lives in Orlando and was granted legal custody of the children in March 2020. At the same time, he and Waynesboro Police say his ex-wife, Hannah, and Skye’s biological mother, Lashada Lee, kidnapped them.

Rex has spent every moment of the past three years searching for his daughters, hoping and praying they’ll come home.

“One of the things I’ve always told my daughters is that my number one thing is to protect them and keep them safe. I can’t do that right now. I can’t protect them because I don’t know where they’re at,” Rex added.

Waynesboro Police believe Lee and the girls, now eight and ten, could be in or around Washington D.C., possibly being cared for by family.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released artificially aged up picture of the girls.

The Waynesboro Chief of Police sending this message to Lee:

“Do not rest comfortably, and do not think that this is over.”

For Rex, the nightmare won’t be over until his girls are found.

Skye is more loud and outgoing, whereas Hannah is quieter and loves horses.

“I wake up in the morning and thank god for another opportunity to find my daughters. I thank god for another 24 hours to try to find my daughters because that’s my life mission now,” Rex said.

Rex admitted that everyday gets harder.

“I want them to know how much they’re truly loved. I want them to know how much they’re missed and how much they’ve been missed every single day over the past three years.”

Rex is fueled by faith and hope that one day his girls will come home.

“It’s those memories I hold onto, seeing the smiles on my daughters faces. There’s a better life waiting for my daughters,” Rex added.

Anyone with any information regarding Hannah Lee and Skye Rex is asked to call Waynesboro Police, which you can do so anonymously.