HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police received a call yesterday from a woman saying that her stolen car was traveling into Lebanon County on I-81 South. This lead to a high speed police chase that eventually led to the administrative lockdown at Central Dauphin High School.

At around 11:05 a.m. on August 30, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Jonestown received a call from a woman saying her stolen 2021 Genesis G70 was traveling in Lebanon County on I-81 South. Shortly after Troopers from the PSP Jonestown were on I-81 South at mile marker 90 when the vehicle passed them. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, they initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle initially pulled over, but then departed at a high rate of speed. Troopers from PSP Jonestown and PSP Harrisburg joined in on the pursuit.

According to the PSP, the vehicle was able to evade the Troopers multiple times before Troopers found it again and deployed spike strips on the vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop in Dauphin County near Piketown Road. Two males then exited the vehicle and went northbound towards Piketown Road.

Central Dauphin High School was then contacted about the incident and the school was put on an administrative lockdown.

After an hour of searching the arrestees were located and taken into custody. They were then transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center for arraignment.