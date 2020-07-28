Storm chances look bleak today, staying hot and dry to close out July

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Muggy. Lo 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Hi 92.

Another day, another scorcher yesterday for Central PA. The official high was 97° and it was also another dry day across the region too. Today won’t offer much relief. Temperatures are expected to peak in the 90s again with humid conditions too. A weak cold front may spark a passing shower or t-storm this afternoon, but most backyards will remain dry. Tonight will be clear and muggy behind the front with lows around 70°.

The humidity will drop slightly by Wednesday and beyond, but highs will hold close to 90° each day. Drier air will win out for most of the remainder of the week, but recent guidance suggests an area of low pressure could spin up over the Mid-Atlantic late-Thursday/early Friday. At this time, most of the moisture appears to miss Central PA to the south, but we’ll keep watching trends to see if any showers move north. The weekend will continue to be hot and a tad more humid. Saturday may actually have highs just shy of 90°, while Sunday may be the next chance for a few t-storms. No matter what, this July will likely end up as the hottest month ever recorded in Harrisburg weather history. It will also continue to be mainly dry. Stay cool and stay safe!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara