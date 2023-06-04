HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Clean up across the Midstate continues after severe storms rolled through the region Saturday night.

The majority of damage is concentrated in the Harrisburg-area.

ABC 27 News also learned that a woman was injured along the Greenbelt near South Front Street after she was struck by a falling tree branch while riding her bike, according to Harrisburg’s Communications Director. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Tree and power line damage extended well beyond local roads. The Midtown Scholar Bookstore and Café on North Third Street had its windows knocked out by the storm. The following statement was released to ABC 27 News:

“Last night, a freak, storm with powerful wind gusts, and golfball-sized hail, knocked out the large front window and upstairs door of the Midtown Scholar. We had just finished a large author event, but luckily no one was injured. We would like to thank the many good Samaritans who helped us clean up the shattered glass and secure the building.” Adam Callaghan, Midtown Scholar Book Store Inventory Manager

A large billboard on Third and Foster Street was also taken out by the storm. Harrisburg officials are working to clean it up, along with other damage across the area.

Hundreds of people in the area are still without power, according to PPL. Restoration times can be checked here.