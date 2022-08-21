TODAY: Few Showers/Storms, Mainly West of Harrisburg. Hi 86. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & Storms. Lo 70.

MONDAY: Scattered Showers & PM Storms. Hi 82. Winds: Light.

A couple spotty showers moved through north of Harrisburg this morning, but the first half of the day looks pretty quiet overall. However, more numerous showers and heavy storms are moving through parts of Ohio and West Virginia, and some of that activity is heading for the Mid-state later today. With the highest moisture being west of Harrisburg initially, any showers and storms that pop this afternoon would be mainly over our western counties and the higher elevations.

As a warm front moves through the region tonight, we expect a better chance for showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected, but heavier downpours are possible. Even into early Monday morning, we can’t rule out some storms as the warm front stalls over the area. Another round of scattered showers and storms is expected for the afternoon as the cold front swings through. Tonight and Monday won’t be washouts, but it is our best chance to cash in on rain this week. Average rainfall looks to be a quarter to a half inch.

A stray shower is possible Tuesday afternoon as the main trough swings through. Otherwise, the rest of the week is looking fairly quiet. There are still signs of some moisture sneaking in from the south for the end of the week, but it still doesn’t look like we’ll have much lift to get things going. It will be heating up though with highs pushing into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by Thursday. Just a reminder that it’s still summer!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo