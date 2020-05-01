Stray showers and a breeze linger today, weekend warm-up on tap

TODAY: Stray Showers, Breezy. Hi 66. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds. Lo 47.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Seasonable & Pleasant, Clouds Late. Hi 70.

Many streams will be near or above flood stages through today. The rivers are also on the rise. For more details on stream levels, go here. https://www.abc27.com/weather/river-levels/

Rainfall amounts averaged between 1-3 “yesterday, creating flooding problems across Central PA. Smaller streams and creeks rose above their banks and even the rivers will crest near flood stage later today. Lingering showers won’t exacerbate the flooding issues today, but they will persist. Peeks of sun are also possible today, however, as the upper low associated with yesterday’s rainfall begins to give way. It will be another breezy afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. Clouds will decrease tonight with lows dropping into the upper 40s.

Saturday will be pleasant and seasonable! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs around 70°. Clouds will roll in later in the day with a shower or two possible Saturday night. There will likely be a shower or two again on Sunday, but most of the day remains mild. Highs will be in the mid-70s! Enjoy the weekend and just keep tabs on the radar on Sunday.

Next week will also be mainly dry, but significantly cooler than normal. Highs will average near 60 degrees with lows in the 40s. This is roughly 10 degrees cooler than average for early May. It will also stay breezy.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara