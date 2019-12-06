Stray showers and mild today, pleasant for the weekend

TODAY: Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 49. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing & Cold. Lo 29.

SATURDAY: Sunny & Chilly. Hi 38.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds Late. Hi 43.

Another weak system is moving through the Commonwealth today with plenty of clouds and a few stray rain showers. Some wet flakes could mix in again in the elevations today, but with highs approaching 50 degrees, if you see precipitation, it will likely be in the form of rain. For those with plans this evening, expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s. There are plenty of tree lighting ceremonies happening, so get out and enjoy. The weather looks just about perfect tonight. Overnight will bring clearing and colder temperatures, with lows falling into the 20s.

The weekend looks fantastic! It will be pleasant for tree cutting, Christmas parades, and any other holiday activity you will be enjoying. Saturday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s. Sunday looks great too with clouds arriving by this evening. But it stays dry through the weekend and weather won’t be a concern.

Next week starts off soggy and mild with rain expected both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s. Another cold outbreak looks poised to take back over by next Wednesday, however, as high temperatures tumble back down into the 30s. Enjoy the mild temperatures while we have them. Plenty of cold is on the way!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara