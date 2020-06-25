Stray showers later today, more humid again by the weekend

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray PM Showers. Hi 84.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 63.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 85.

Yesterday was quite pleasant as the humidity dropped and conditions stayed dry. Today will be similar, however, another weak system arrives from the northwest and that could produce a stray shower for a few areas this afternoon and evening. Widespread chances for rain are low as dry air should win out in many backyards. Highs will be in the mid-80s today with continued low humidity. Tonight will be pleasant again with partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 60s.

Friday looks calm and pleasant with seasonable highs in the mid-80s. Highs near 90° return by the weekend with a few pop-up t-storms returning again too. Saturday looks to bring the best chance for afternoon and evening t-storms. Some could get to severe levels. Sunday the threat isn’t as pronounce and many areas could stay dry. Warm air continues into the start of next week too, but with mainly dry weather again.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara