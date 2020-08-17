Stray t-storms possible today, much less humid for most of the week ahead

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 85.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Lo 64.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Less Humid. Hi 85.

Today will start out feeling comfortable and much of the day ahead looks pleasant and seasonable. Highs will be in the mid-80s, and while it will be slightly humid, it won’t be oppressive. A weak front crossing through the state could trigger a stray t-storm this afternoon, but most places will stay dry. Behind the front, tonight looks partly cloudy and comfy with lows dipping into the lower to mid-60s.

The middle part of the week should be much less humid and very comfortable. Daytime highs will be in the lower to mid-80s (seasonable for mid-August!) while overnight lows will typically be in the 60s. Some locations could drop into the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday morning! A weak wave may provide some light showers overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. That won’t provide much rain, but it looks like the best chance for some moisture this week.

Temperatures will remain seasonable throughout the week and climb slightly be next weekend. Scattered showers and t-storms return Saturday, with highs back into the upper 80s by Sunday. No major weather is heading our way over the next week or so. We’ll keep you posted on the details each day though. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara