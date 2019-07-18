Stray t-storms today and then major heat builds in for the weekend

TODAY: Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Muggy. Lo 74.

FRIDAY: Hot & Humid, Heat Index Near 110. Hi 96.

After yesterday’s t-storms rolled through, today will be slightly cooler but just as humid. It should still make it to 90 degrees today and therefore the heatwave will continue. A slow-moving cold front will be the trigger for a few more t-storms this afternoon, mainly east of Harrisburg. We will monitor and keep you posted later today as they blossom. Tonight will bring an end to the storminess with clearing skies and muggy conditions. Lows will be in the 70s once again.

Friday begins the 3 day stretch of extreme heat and humidity. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-90s, with very high humidity. This will produce a heat index of 105 to 110 degrees each afternoon through Sunday! Please use caution if you are planning any strenuous outdoor activities over the weekend. Looking ahead, the heat will finally break early next week thanks to a cold frontal passage on Monday. T-storms are likely both Sunday and Monday afternoon ahead of the front. Cooler and less humid air looks to arrive by Tuesday and continuing through the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara