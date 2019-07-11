Strong to severe t-storms today could produce damaging winds and flash flooding

TODAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms, Some Severe. Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Showers & T-Storms Diminish, Staying Muggy. Lo 71.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Still Humid. Hi 88.

A cold front will cross Pennsylvania today and act as a trigger in the warm and soupy environment over top of the region. Scattered showers and t-storms could develop at any time today, but the main time frame for active and potentially severe weather will be from 2-11pm today. Any storms that form could contain damaging wind gusts and even more likely: heavy rain. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for most counties through late tonight. Remember never to drive through flooded roadways and always use the proper precautions during flash flooding situations. We will be monitoring the situation through the day and will be here to keep you posted when these storms develop. The rain and t-storms will wind down tonight but it will stay muggy with lows in the 70s.

Weak high pressure builds in Friday, bringing the return of dry weather. Humidity will only fall off slightly while highs remain a few degrees above average. The heat and humidity will continue into this weekend with daily highs close to or at 90 degrees. As a weak front approaches Sunday, this may trigger spotty t-storms mainly south of Harrisburg. At this point, it appears most of the area will get by without any rain this weekend, but with the amount of heat and humidity in place, you can never completely rule out a pop-up t-storm.

Long range models are showing high pressure strengthening over the northeast next week which may lead to our hottest stretch of weather this summer. The remnants of likely Hurricane Barry may throw a wrench into this, but if we do receive any moisture it won’t be until the middle or end of next week. For now, only spotty shower or t-storm chances will exist. The pattern looks hot and mainly dry going forward. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara