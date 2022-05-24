HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A rowhome caught fire on the 2400 block of Reel Street in Harrisburg on May 24 at approximately 8:10 p.m.

An air conditioning unit on the second story caused the fire, which spread to seven total homes. Four homes sustained “major damage” according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire.

Firefighters responded to the scene and no injuries have been reported. Over 30 people were displaced from their homes. The fire was under control by 8:55 p.m.

Mayor Wanda Williams arrived at the scene shortly after the fire started and spoke with the affected families. The fire remains under investigation and the costs of damages is still undetermined.