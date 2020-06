HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new study finds that repetitive negative thinking in older people

maybe a new risk factor for dementia.

Test subjects were told to concentrate on problems in the past and to worry about the future. Researchers linked those thought patterns to higher levels of harmful proteins that are responsible for Alzheimer’s disease.

They say more studies are needed since most of the test subjects are already at a higher risk for Alzheimer’s.