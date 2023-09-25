SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A new hair removal franchise location was recently unveiled in Harrisburg.

According to their website, the new Sugaring NYC in Harrisburg recently held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony in Harrisburg, Swatara Township on 4635 High Pointe Boulevard inside the High Pointe Commons. The new franchise facility became the second Sugaring NYC location to open its doors in Pennsylvania, and the first to open in the Midstate.

The business offers a wide range of hair removal services and is most known for its sustainable and effective methods of hair removal that date back to ancient Egypt. According to Sugaring NYC, they use a mixture of sugar, water, and lemon juice for their hair removal process.

“I am very excited for our team to be a leader in South Central PA to provide a service using natural, organic products options for individuals,” Sugaring NYC Harrisburg CEO, Ms. Ashruta Shettar said in a news release.

Surgaring NYC offers more than ten different hair removal services, you can click here to view all their services and rates. According to their website, their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Fridays // 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays // 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays // 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Sugaring NYC Harrisburg, if you are interested in making an appointment you can call (223)-272-0037 or you can schedule an appointment online.