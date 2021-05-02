Summer-like and breezy today!

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Much Warmer! Hi 85. Winds: SW 10-15, Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mild, Becoming Mostly Cloudy. Lo 59. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy, Showers, Storms Mainly Toward Evening. Cooler. Hi 75. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Warmer air is set to race in today thanks to a warm front that crossed last night. Temperatures will quickly rise this morning, eventually climbing into mid 80s this afternoon! It will be breezy with southwest winds of 10-20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph. Variably cloudy skies can be expected.

Monday will be a bit cooler as clouds returns along with some showers. A fast moving disturbance overnight is expected to bring light showers by late-morning, although any rainfall will be very light thanks to preceding dry air in place. A slightly stronger wave will cross Monday evening, offering a better chance for some showers and storms. By Tuesday, highs will push back into the 80s, with humidity becoming more noticeable as well. More unsettled weather will move in from the west via a cold front. Tuesday afternoon storm chances do look spotty but enough to pay attention. Depending on when the front crosses Wednesday, we could see a few showers linger as late as mid-day, but most of the day will be dry.

The end of next week looks to turn cool again as a big dip in the jet stream sets up over the northeast US. Thursday will be dry but cooler with highs in the upper 60s. A Nor’easter will spin-up along the mid-Atlantic coast next Friday, keeping greatest coverage of rain east and southeast of the Mid-state. Still, we’ll have some showers and it will be cool to start next weekend with highs struggling to reach the lower 60s. It will turn breezy on Saturday, adding to the chill.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo