Summer-like heat sticks around, limited rain threat

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm! Hi 83.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 67.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid, Stray PM Shower/T-Storm. Hi 92.

Summer-like weather will stick around for the foreseeable future and that includes today with highs in the lower 80s. That is above the average for early September. It should be in the upper 70s this time of year. Expect some passing clouds at times today, but it will stay dry. The sun will be out too, helping keep those temperatures warm. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

The heat continues Wednesday as an upper-level high builds overhead. Temperatures are likely to reach or potentially even exceed 90 degrees. This is not a record but it will be over 10 degrees above the average high. A stray shower or t-storm is possible late in the day tomorrow, but the high should keep things capped and dry for much of the day. By Thursday, the heat will continue and a front will try and spark another late-day shower over the region. Although there will be a rain threat both Wednesday and Thursday, that threat is limited by a lack of moisture with the front. Don’t bank on rain either day.

A big change will be felt by Friday as an east wind ushers in low-level clouds. This should hold temperatures in the mid to perhaps upper 70s. An approaching front Saturday will spark some afternoon showers or t-storms, but even then rain is not a guarantee. Sunday appears to be the drier of the two days this weekend with highs a few ticks above average in the low 80s. The warmth looks to stick around into next week. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara