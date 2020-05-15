Summer-like today with an evening storm, mainly dry for the weekend

TODAY: Warm & Breezy, Stray Evening T-Storm. Hi 84. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Stray Shower/T-Storm, Clearing Late. Lo 61.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Hi 77.

After several days with a more winter-like feel, today will bring an early summer air mass to Central PA with highs getting into the lower to mid-80s for the first time this calendar year. A shower or two is possible this morning as a warm front lifts through, but most of the daylight hours will stay dry. It will be a warm and breezy afternoon with some sunshine busting through. As a cold front moves in this evening, a stray t-storm could develop. Northern PA stands the best chance for severe weather today, but any storm that would develop locally could produce a brief downpour or damaging wind gusts. Tonight will stay mild as the front moves through and clearing begins. The front drops south of the Commonwealth Saturday and should keep Central PA dry and pleasant for the first half of the weekend with highs in the mid-70s. On Sunday, the front lifts back northward a bit and could trigger a stray shower or t-storm with highs in the upper 60s. Most of the weekend should be dry.

Next week’s forecast is going downhill, unfortunately. A tropical low will develop and sit off the east coast. That won’t have a direct impact locally, but it will act as a block for an upper-level low that will get “cut-off” from the jetstream. This upper low will meander along the east coast for much of next week. Locally, that means we should prepare for rainy and cool weather for much of next week. Depending on how long that low sticks around, flooding potential also exists. We will watch the trends and keep you posted through the weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara