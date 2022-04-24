TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Stray PM Shower/Storm West. Hi 80. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 52. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: More Clouds Than Sun, Showers Closer To Midnight. Hi 70. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Temperatures made it into the upper 60s yesterday as skies cleared out for a nice afternoon and evening. Today will be much warmer as highs head toward 80 degrees thanks to sunshine and a light southerly flow. A stray shower or storm could pop over our mountainous areas west, but the vast majority of the area will stay dry under mostly sunny skies.

Some low clouds will move in later tonight and stick around through the first half of Monday thanks to an east wind. Temperatures Monday will start out in the low 50s but then rebound to near 70 for the afternoon. Any rain associated with the next cold front won’t arrive until well after sunset, likely closer to midnight. These showers will linger into Tuesday morning before leaving us with just clouds for the afternoon.

Behind this front, our weather changes in a big way. Highs will top out in the upper 60s Tuesday, but then struggle to reach the mid-50s Wednesday with breezy conditions. Lows Thursday morning will drop into the mid-30s but a steady light wind could prevent widespread frost issues. Still, this cooler air-mass will be slow to exit as we don’t bounce back above 60 until Friday. Temperatures continue to slowly trend up next weekend with highs approaching the mid-60s Saturday under mixed clouds and sunshine.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo