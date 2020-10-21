Summer-like warmth next 2 days

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Mild. Lo 60.

THURSDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 80.

Today and tomorrow will be our warmest days this week! Both days will start off with some cloud cover and even some foggy spots. After lunchtime, clouds will burn off to some sunshine and very warm temperatures. Both today and tomorrow will feature highs in the lower 80s. Perhaps this is one final taste of summer!

Clouds increase for Friday as we tap into more of a southeast flow. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, but still in the 70s. Some late-day sunshine is still possible. Stray, light showers will be possible Saturday as another front pushes through. That front could stall for Sunday and provide for a cloudy and cooler day. A series of disturbances will then roll in from the west, setting the stage for a soggy stretch early next week starting Monday. Temperatures should return closer to seasonable levels by then with several showery days on tap to start next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara