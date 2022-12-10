TODAY: Clouds & Sun. Hi 43. Winds: E 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Few Snow Showers Late. Lo 34. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: AM Rain/Snow To PM Rain Showers. Hi 41. Winds: Light.

There’s a thin band of light wintry mix west of the region that will continue to fall apart as it approaches Franklin county. Most of us will enjoy plenty of sunshine again today, with highs a few degrees below average.

Clouds increase tonight ahead of the next area of low pressure that will bring us a rain/snow mix Sunday. For areas south of the turnpike, precip. should be primarily rain while areas north of Harrisburg will start as mainly snow. Temperatures should stay above freezing in most spots so either way, impacts to travel are not expected. A slushy half inch of snow can’t be ruled out though, especially over the higher elevations where it will be a bit colder. Morning rain and snow should transition to primarily rain showers for the afternoon before everything wraps up by sunset.

Early next week looks quiet as high pressure keeps us dry but seasonably chilly with highs in the low 40s. Some cold mornings are expected with lows dipping into the low 20s by next Tuesday and Wednesday. This is important because an area of low pressure will move across the country and approach Pennsylvania next Thursday. Right now, the storm is still coming together over the Pacific, so there’s plenty to figure out, but it should be cold enough for a wintry mix or even snow for the end of next week.

For the first time in a while, December is yielding December-like weather!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo