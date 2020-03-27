Sun breaks through later today, rainy and cool Saturday on tap

TODAY: Rain Exits, Stubborn Clouds. Hi 62.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 45.

SATURDAY: Rainy & Cool. Hi 49.

SUNDAY: Lingering Showers, A T-Storm. Hi 72.

A front bring some light showers to the region this morning will sink southward later today and allow for some clearing this afternoon. That means an outdoor activity or two around the house is possible with highs reaching the lower 60s today. Clouds will be stubborn, however, much like yesterday before the sun breaks through. The blue skies won’t last long as the front will lift northward again tonight bringing more clouds and another wave of low pressure on tap for tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the mid-40s. Rain will likely hold off until the pre-dawn hours of Saturday.

An area of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico arrives tomorrow morning sticks around all day. Tomorrow will be a good day to stay indoors as rainy and cool weather will persist through the evening. Rainfall amounts will near an inch for some backyards by Saturday night. Temperatures will also stay in the 40s all day so plan for a dreary, raw day to kick off the weekend.

Sunday features the complete opposite as a surge of warm air arrives ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures peak in the 70s Sunday afternoon with some lingering showers and the chance of a late-day thunderstorm. A look ahead to next week shows a dry and seasonable start with another chance for rain (and perhaps some more wet flakes too) by Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara