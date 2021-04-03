Sun mixing with clouds this weekend, and warmer too!

TODAY: AM Chilly & Sunny, PM Clouds. Hi 54.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Not as Cold. Lo 40.

EASTER SUNDAY: Lingering AM Clouds. Then Mostly Sunny, Milder. Hi 65.

Today will be more seasonable with highs in the mid 50s. The day will start with sunshine and feature some clouds for the second half. Easter Sunday continues to look sunny (other than some lingering clouds early in the morning) with highs in the 60s. Not a bad holiday weekend on tap!

Next week features seasonably mild conditions with high temperatures in the 60s. There are a few chances for showers Tuesday and Wednesday, however any rain will be light with some weak disturbances moving through. The forecast for the end of the week does get a little more tricky as there is potential for areas of low pressure to get cut-off from the main jet stream flow and stall. This may impact how much sunshine we see toward the end of next week, but it could also introduce a few more opportunities for showers.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso