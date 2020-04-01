Sun should break through this afternoon, pleasant end to the week ahead…

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 56.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly. Lo 36.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 55. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Today is picking up where yesterday left off…dreary! Expect a cloudy start with some drizzle. Temperatures will start in the 40s today. By this afternoon, the sun will make an effort to break through the stubborn clouds and it likely will. Temperatures will warm into the mid-50s later today. Tonight will continue to bring clearing and it will turn chilly by early April standards. Lows will dip into the mid-30s late tonight.

Tomorrow and Friday feature more sunshine, but breezy conditions too with northwest winds between 10-15 mph. Saturday also remains dry, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Sunday will be slightly milder with a chance for a few light showers. Looking ahead, all signs point to a warming trend next week with high temperatures well into the 60s and even some 70 degree days are possible. Just what we need during this stay at home time — some nice weather to try and get outside once in a while. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara