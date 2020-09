DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Sunday is the 30th anniversary of a double murder on the Appalachian Trail, near Duncannon, Perry County.

Geoffrey Hood and Molly LaRue were killed by Paul Crews.

The killing put a spotlight on the safety of people hiking through the area.

Originally, Crews got the death penalty.

He later won an appeal and was given consecutive life sentences.

Crews remains in state prison.