TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 45. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Not As Cold. Lo 30. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Milder & Breezy. Hi 52. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

We’re in the midst of another very brief cool down as temperatures have dipped into the 20s this morning. We’ll see lots of sunshine today accompanied by a continues northwest breeze. Winds will begin to turn southerly tonight which will usher in more clouds. Overnight temperatures will dip into the low 30s, so it won’t be as cold as this morning.

We bounce right back into the 50s on Sunday and Monday as high pressure positions itself over the southeast US. It will stay mild all week along…with perhaps a few light showers Monday and Tuesday as a couple weak fronts graze past the region. After some rain late Wednesday, we’ll see a stronger push of warm air Thursday with highs potentially breaking into the 70s! A cool down is expected next weekend but highs Friday will remain above average.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo