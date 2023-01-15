TODAY: Sunny, Breezy, & A Touch Milder. Hi 42. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Seasonable. Lo 25. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Milder. Hi 47. Winds: Light.

Overnight temperatures fell into the mid-20s as a 5-15 mph breeze continues this morning. That breeze will stick with us throughout the day but high pressure will deliver plenty of sunshine! That’ll help get our temps just above 40 degrees after our first afternoon below average yesterday.

The month has featured plenty of mild and wet weather, and that pattern continue this week. Our next area of low pressure slides through Tuesday, but it will weaken as it does so, so just a few light, showers are expected during the morning. Temperatures may be near freezing as this moisture arrives but given how marginally cold the air will be, we don’t expect many issues.

After a break Wednesday, yet another system will approach Thursday, bringing more steady rain. Yet again, there appears to be no real cold air to work with so it’s mainly another rain event for us with a half inch to three quarters of an inch expected. It’ll cool down a bit behind that system but still no signs of sustained deep cold in the next 10 days as a frustrating winter continues for snow-lovers.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo