Sunny and breezy today, cool through the rest of the week

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 65. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Cool & Breezy. Lo 40. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds, Cool. Hi 58.

Some light showers fell overnight ahead of a cold front that will cross through the Commonwealth today. Ahead of that front, expect a pleasant Monday on tap for Central PA with lots of sunshine, seasonable temperatures, and a refreshing breeze. Highs will be in the mid-60s with wind gusts to 30 mph at times. As the front moves through, temperatures will tumble behind it. That means a chilly night on the way with lows falling to around 40° by tomorrow morning. It will stay somewhat breezy overnight too.

The rest of the week will be much cooler than normal for early May and will be damp at times too. After a cool but dry Tuesday with highs in the 50s, a weak area of low pressure will bring us some showers Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. A stronger front will bring us more showers Friday afternoon, but the bigger story will be the chill to follow for next weekend. Extended model guidance and historical analogs continue to suggest well below average temperatures with overnight lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s by Saturday. With the northwest wind blowing over the lakes, it’s not out of the question that parts of northern and western PA see snowflakes Friday night! It will be a shock as average highs by then are in the low 70s! Enjoy the warmer temperatures while you can, because the chill from April looks to stick around in early May! We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara