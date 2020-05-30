Clear overnight, Beautiful Sunday Ahead for Tomorrow

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies. Diminishing winds. Lo 60. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 78.

After a relatively warm and muggy day today, we will see a reprieve from the heat and humidity tomorrow as a cold front passes through overnight. With lots of sun in store, temperatures will likely stay in the upper 70s for most of us.

As high pressure moves in overhead, we keep the sunny skies and comfortable conditions throughout the day on Monday. The heat doesn’t look to ramp back up again until Tuesday, with temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 80s.

Things move in a more humid direction as we progress into Wednesday. A mixture of a southerly flow and remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will create an influx of those soupy-like conditions once again. This could result in some storms and showers late Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Temperatures look to level out in the low 80s by the second half of the week with a chance of a few stray showers and storms taking us into the start of next weekend!

-Meteorologist Ross Mummah