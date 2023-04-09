EASTER: Sunny & Seasonable. Hi 60. Winds: NE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold. Lo 34. Winds: Calm.

MONDAY: Sunny, Milder. Hi 66. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Bundle up…it’s cold out there this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s! This Easter will bring lots of sunshine and highs near 60. The week be sunny with moderating temperatures as strong high pressure builds over the region. Each day will warm by at least a few degrees…with highs in the 70s by Tuesday and eventually back into the low 80s by week’s end! Tonight will be the last real cold night with lows dropping to near freezing, so keep those outdoor plants protected one more time.

It’s been a dry start to the year. In fact, 2023 is the 6th driest year on record so far…and it doesn’t look like we’ll see a drop of rain through at least Friday. There is the chance for a stray shower late Saturday, but even that looks iffy at this point. A better chance for showers could come next Sunday as a cold front crosses the region…with cooler air to follow.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo