TODAY: Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 47. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Few Showers After Midnight. Lo 38. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: AM Rain, Brief PM Showers. Hi 58. Winds: S 10-15 mph, Gusts to 30 mph.

It is a cold morning! Temperatures everywhere have dipped into the low 20s and even upper teens over our typical coldest spots. It will be a seasonable day overall with plentiful sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon.

The next front races toward the region tonight, bringing an increase in clouds this evening followed by a few showers as early as 1 or 2a over our western counties. The bulk of the rain though will come between about 4-8a before most of it pushes east of the region closer to mid-day Saturday. The cold front itself swings through during the afternoon, bringing another line of showers that shouldn’t last too long. When all is said and done, most of us will have picked up another quarter to half inch of rain…quite similar to the systems that came through earlier in the week.

Colder air moves in again behind the front with highs Sunday in the mid-40s. The start of the work week looks dry until we get to Tuesday morning. The next area of low pressure will send moisture our way with period of rain expected Tuesday and showers lingering into parts of Wednesday. Much like recently, the rain will come with warmer air but it will be short lived as the pattern turns cooler for us toward the end of next week.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo