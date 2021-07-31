Sunny and very comfortable out there today!

TODAY: Less Humid & Cooler. Hi 82. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cool. Lo 62. Winds: Calm.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Hi 83. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

High pressure out of Canada will deliver a pleasant early-fall like start to the weekend! Temperatures are starting out in the 50s across most places this morning and highs will reach the low 80s today under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will remain very low with dew points in the 40s and 50s.

A front will move in Sunday, delivering our next shot for showers and a few storms, mainly during the afternoon. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but gusty winds are possible with any storms. In behind the front, our weather turns much more comfortable for Monday with lots of sunshine and again, low humidity!

By the middle and end of next week, a trough will setup to our west, funneling more clouds our way but keeping most rain to our south and east. A few disturbances may pivot northwest and bring us a few showers toward late-Thursday and Friday, but for now, it appears rain chances beyond Sunday look fairly minimal. This trough will continue to keep our temperatures in check with highs staying in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s through next Friday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo