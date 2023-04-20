TODAY: Sunny, Much Warmer. High 82.

TONIGHT: Milder. Low 55.

FRIDAY: Mainly Sunny, Very Warm. Hi 85.

Yesterday was nearly a perfect April day- a cool morning in the 30s followed by highs near 70°! The dry air continues to build eastward with a burgeoning area of high pressure. That means very little moisture is around to provide rain chances, but it also keeps the sky clear.

Highs will be in the 80s both today and Friday, which is roughly 20° warmer than the current average high temperature (average high of 66°)! Both days should be sunny and fairly pleasant, although a stray shower or storm is possible over the mountains on Friday ahead of the weekend front and in the warm airmass that precedes it. This would west of Harrisburg, and many areas should remain dry.

We stay dry and mild Saturday morning before a line of showers arrives for the afternoon and evening. This line will likely produce roughly a half hour period of rain Saturday between 4-8pm. Our weather team will try to pin down the timing so check back for more update.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso