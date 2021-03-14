Sunny and windy today, turning much colder tonight

TODAY: Passing Clouds, Windy. Hi 56. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Gusts 30-35 mph.

TONIGHT: Cold & Breezy. Lo 26. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Cold Start, PM Clouds. Hi 44. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Yesterday was a beautiful day with abundant sunshine and seasonably mild air. That pattern continues today but winds will become stronger this afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the area. The front is moisture-starved, so aside from a few clouds, nothing will change sky-cover wise. However with very dry air in place and frequent gusts over 30 mph, this will elevate fire growth potential this afternoon. Avoid outdoor burning of any kind.

Much colder air will blast into the commonwealth tonight with low to mid 20s expected by Monday morning. Winds will continue to gust to 30 mph at times into the overnight which will drop wind chills to around 10 degrees.

Monday will start off sunny but clouds will increase by late-afternoon and evening as we track a storm ejecting out of the Rockies. It’s expected to become sheared apart as it enters the Mid-state, but may still have light moisture with it. With temperatures at or below freezing Tuesday, this could result in a spotty wintry mix (freezing rain, sleet, or snow) before mainly just drizzle or light rain showers by the afternoon. Either way, little measurable precipitation is expected, but don’t be surprised if you see flakes or a few ice pellets early Tuesday morning.

Wednesday will be a dry but mostly cloudy day as we await the next stronger system to lift north out of the Gulf. This storm is poised to bring us a steady rain for next Thursday before slowly exiting early Friday. At the moment, next weekend looks pleasant with lots of sunshine and near average temperatures.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo