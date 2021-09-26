Sunny, breezy, a bit cooler today, we make a run at 80 degrees Monday!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool & Breezy. Hi 72. Winds: W 5-15 mph, Gusting To 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Lo 55. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild! Hi 79. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Not a bad start to the weekend! Clouds rolled in as expected yesterday but didn’t stick around long. A cold front cleared the area last night, ushering in more cool and dry air this morning. Temperatures aren’t quite as low as yesterday at this time, but it’s still a cool start with low 50s everywhere. Today will offer lots of sunshine but the breeze will be noticeable this afternoon with west winds gusting as high as 20 mph.

We stay mostly sunny into Monday. That and a southwest wind will briefly warm us into the upper 70s and it’s not out of the question that some communities touch 80. Clouds then return Monday night and the next cold front rolls through Tuesday, bringing the next chance for showers and storms. The timing of the front has sped up just a bit, which means most of the rain is now expected during the morning, with a few lingering showers for the afternoon. Rainfall amounts look to stay under a half inch.

In behind Tuesday’s front, conditions look to dry out again for late-week. An upper-level low will hang out along the northeast coast, but looks to stay too far away to have much impact on our weather. We’ll keep the sunshine rolling into Friday but it will be cool with highs failing to reach 70. Another front will approach next Saturday on the back side of the upper low, bringing us our next chance for showers.

-Meteorologists Adis Juklo