TODAY: Sunny, Chilly, & Breezy. Hi 49. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 36.

FRIDAY: AM Sun, PM Showers. Hi 60. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

A gusty cold front barrelled through Pennsylvania last night with a line of rain and snow showers. Skies cleared behind the front and cold air rushed in too. Lows this morning are dipping below freezing in many areas, and with a leftover breeze, it feels quite winter-like to start this Thursday. Today will remain chilly and breezy but offers lots of sunshine as we peak in the upper 40s, well below average for late March. Take the coat with you today!

Temperatures bounce back tomorrow with highs near 60°. Clouds will also increase Friday as our next round of rain arrives late Friday afternoon. A few showers will dampen our Friday evening and overnight with the winds picking up too. We originally thought Saturday would feature a rainy day, but we are beginning to pick apart the details a bit more. A few showers occur early Saturday morning, then we become warm and breezy for the remainder of the morning and afternoon. A cold front could bring a brief shower in the evening before temperatures begin to cool Saturday night. Bottom line: Saturday could start and end with showers, but now appears there will be a gap in between if you have outdoor activities in the afternoon. Sunday remains dry, but breezy and cool with highs in the lower 50s.

The big story is the developing warm airmass that will start our first week of April. We expect highs to be in the 60s and 70s for most of next week! Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara