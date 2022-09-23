TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool, Breezy. Hi 64. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear, Calm, & Cool. Lo 47. Winds: Light.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant. Hi 70. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

What a start to fall! After highs in the 80s earlier this week, temperatures have tumbled into the upper 40s and low 50s this morning. Strong high pressure building in out of Canada will keep us chilly and breezy today with highs only recovering into the mid-60s…a good 10 degrees below average. Winds will stay elevated before slowly backing off this evening as high pressure builds overhead. Tonight will be our coolest night of the season so far with temperatures everywhere dropping into the 40s. It’s not out of the question that some of our coolest spots north and west of Harrisburg dip to near 40.

Jackets needed Saturday morning but it will be a pleasant finish to the day with mixed clouds and sun highs back in the low 70s. More clouds move in Saturday night and Sunday morning with the next chance for showers and even a few storms Sunday afternoon with the next cold front. Ahead of the front…temperatures rebound into the mid 70s Sunday but a reinforcing shot of cooler air is coming next week.

Another trough builds in for early next week as more cool air plunges south out of Canada. Some instability showers are possible Monday and Tuesday but the bigger story will be the breeze and cool weather headed back our way. By the middle of next week…highs again won’t get out of the 60s with lows dropping into the 40s. High pressure builds back in by Wednesday which will bring the return of more sunshine.

We are closely monitoring Tropical Depression 9 which officially formed this morning just north of Venezuela. The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches the southeast US next week. Depending on the track…it is possible our area sees some rain but even if so, it wouldn’t happen until likely late next Friday or Saturday. We’ll keep watching trends.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo