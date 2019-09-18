Sunny, dry, and pleasant stretch ahead

TODAY: Sunny & Cooler. Hi 74.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Lo 50.

THURSDAY: Sunny & Pleasant. Hi 74.

A sprawling ridge of high pressure will keep Pennsylvania dry and sunny for the rest of the week. Today and tomorrow will feature more seasonable high temperatures, in the low to mid-70s. Tonight will be clear and downright chilly with many backyards falling to near 50 degrees. Some areas may dip into the 40s tonight!

Cool mornings and warm afternoons will be the highlight of the forecast, even through the weekend which will feature a significant warm-up. It will feel more like summer again with highs in the 80s starting Friday and continuing into early next week. Very little rain is in the forecast for the next 7 days with only a chance for some stray showers by next Monday as a front moves through. After that, temperatures cool back down to seasonable levels. A quiet forecast indeed! Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara