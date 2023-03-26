TODAY: Sunny, Mild & Breezy. Hi 62. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Seasonable. Low 38. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy, Mid-Day/PM Showers. Hi 54. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

The clouds were stubborn yesterday! We never cleared out and temperatures were stuck in the 40s almost everywhere. Finally overnight, a cold front swept through and took the clouds with it, ushering in a westerly breeze for today. Building high pressure will deliver a sunny afternoon with highs back in the low 60s! Get out and take advantage. With dry air and clear skies in place, temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s this evening, eventually bottoming out in the upper 30s overnight.

The next area of low pressure moves in Monday, bringing more showers for mid-day and the afternoon. It won’t be an all day rain, but similar to Saturday morning, a period of steadier showers is possible with around a quarter inch of rain expected. That system exits tomorrow night, with a noticeable drier trend for mid-week. High pressure looks to win out and keep any storms to our south, which means a nice and seasonable stretch from Tuesday through Thursday. The next front approaches from the west next weekend, spreading in showers late Friday with a better chance for rain Saturday. Warm air will make a comeback with the rain as highs soar to near 70 next Saturday!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo