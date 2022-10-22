TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm! Hi 69. Winds: S 5 mph.

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Not As Cold. Lo 45. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Few PM Showers East. Hi 65. Winds: E 5 mph.

Yesterday was fantastic! Highs made it into the mid-60s with plentiful sunshine. Clear skies and light winds overnight allowed for temperatures to dip into the mid and even low 30s in spots this morning. Despite the chilly start, temperatures will skyrocket today with highs in the upper 60s this afternoon.

High, thin clouds will move in late as an area of low pressure brushes by the coast. As it moves north Sunday, it’ll bring thicker clouds and the opportunity for some showers, mainly east of Harrisburg. There’s still some uncertainty with regards to the exact track of this low…but it appears it will be close enough to support some light showers by late-afternoon and evening.

We clear out Monday as warmer air locks in next week with highs back into the upper 60s and low 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. A weak front will move through next Wednesday and could bring us a few late-day showers that could linger into early Thursday morning. Moisture return doesn’t look impressive though, and we’re back to dry weather for the end of the week with highs closer to seasonable averages. Plenty of time to hit the outdoors over the next 7 days!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo